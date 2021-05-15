Insider Selling: MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Chairman Sells $1,754,500.00 in Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $1,754,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William H. Mcgill, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,584,000 after purchasing an additional 782,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,073 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after buying an additional 182,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,317,000 after buying an additional 39,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

