Vincent P. Melvin Sells 13,303 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,537,427.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ARW opened at $119.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.46 and a 52 week high of $119.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

