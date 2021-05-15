Vincent P. Melvin Sells 13,303 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,537,427.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ARW opened at $119.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.46 and a 52 week high of $119.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
