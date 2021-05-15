Timothy E. Conver Sells 12,500 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,284,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,370.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AVAV opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.41. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.