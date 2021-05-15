Bryan, Garnier & Co Upgrades Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to Neutral

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BAYRY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
Shares of BAYRY opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
