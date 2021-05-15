Bryan, Garnier & Co Upgrades Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to Neutral

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BAYRY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BAYRY opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.