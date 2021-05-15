Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 94.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of HRTX opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 337,721 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

