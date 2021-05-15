Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KEYUF. CIBC boosted their target price on Keyera from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Keyera from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Keyera has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

