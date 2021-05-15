Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $411.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,693,000 after purchasing an additional 101,952 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 67,987 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 624,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,425 shares in the last quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

