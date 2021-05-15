Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,008 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.24.

Microsoft stock opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.