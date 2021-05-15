Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Tyson Foods, Inc. Decreased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $80.34 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

