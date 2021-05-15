Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Lifted by Analyst

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $80.34 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.94.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

