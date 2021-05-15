SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $233.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SITE. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.88.

SITE stock opened at $176.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $85.31 and a 1-year high of $206.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,312 shares of company stock worth $8,339,331 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.