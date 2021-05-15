Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Gap Up to $127.32

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $127.32, but opened at $133.83. Johnson Outdoors shares last traded at $135.50, with a volume of 461 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $49,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,070. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 72.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 48.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $1,713,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

