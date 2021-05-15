Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.29.

ETN opened at $148.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.16. Eaton has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 8.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 94,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $7,515,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

