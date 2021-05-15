Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $849,729.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,153 shares of company stock worth $5,638,446.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

