Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at KeyCorp

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKAM. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,794,000 after acquiring an additional 141,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after acquiring an additional 371,852 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $287,410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

