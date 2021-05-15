KeyCorp Cuts The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $740.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $851.00 to $740.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $751.52.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $517.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $675.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $769.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $269.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total value of $1,439,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,197,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,316 shares of company stock valued at $111,137,487. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

