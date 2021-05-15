SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. SRAX has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SRAX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SRAX by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SRAX by 636.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,639 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SRAX by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,990 shares during the period. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

