ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Raised to $26.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 43.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of TDUP opened at $18.17 on Thursday. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,157,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,998,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,074,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,267,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,766,000.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

