Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CFO Sells $2,271,960.00 in Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WHR opened at $246.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $2,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6,497.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $1,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

