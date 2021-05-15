Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CFO Sells $2,271,960.00 in Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
WHR opened at $246.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.
WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $2,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6,497.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $1,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
