Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MGTA. Mizuho raised their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $537.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.