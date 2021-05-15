Analysts Set Expectations for Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affirm in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.97) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.19). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Affirm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

Shares of AFRM opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,354,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $7,779,000.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

