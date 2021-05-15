American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,994,220.00 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 138.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

