American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,994,220.00 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of AMH stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 138.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.55.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.
