William Blair Weighs in on Intuit Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intuit in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $417.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $403.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.32. Intuit has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 24.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

