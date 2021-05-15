Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $335.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $308.13.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $301.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $222.52 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.