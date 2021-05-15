CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $1,812,639.42 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,639.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 412,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,455,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $733,200.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,532,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $66.00 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $99.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.48 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 15.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 81.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 15.0% in the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 491,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after buying an additional 64,016 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $1,154,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

