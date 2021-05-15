Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $175.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

NYSE U opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average is $122.21. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 521,914 shares of company stock worth $54,089,913.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Unity Software by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Unity Software by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

