BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,040 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,052 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $113,322,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $33.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

