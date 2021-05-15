Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,044 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 808,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,044 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of BorgWarner worth $37,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,162. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

NYSE BWA opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

