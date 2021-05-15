BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,652 shares of company stock valued at $42,711,132 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure stock opened at $179.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.66. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $220.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.58 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. Equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

