KeyCorp Comments on Castle Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

CSTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $107.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $169,016.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,466 shares in the company, valued at $28,319,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,454 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,566. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after buying an additional 528,696 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after buying an additional 352,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after buying an additional 340,767 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $20,325,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 288,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

