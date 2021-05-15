Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Independence Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IRT. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

NYSE IRT opened at $16.24 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.