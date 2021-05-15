TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 333.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

