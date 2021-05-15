Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.92. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $41,466,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $23,091,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $13,651,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $7,669,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $6,593,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

