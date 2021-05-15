FY2025 Earnings Estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACAD. Raymond James downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $58.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

