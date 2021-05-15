DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $439,000 Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KE were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEKE. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in KE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEKE opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

