Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Trading Down 7.2% After Earnings Miss

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $23.49. Approximately 4,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 584,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTZ. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

