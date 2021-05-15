DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $517,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,159,000 after acquiring an additional 32,899 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Watsco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Watsco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 399,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.50.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WSO opened at $297.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.48. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.66 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.