Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $122,333,000. ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18,918.8% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,166,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,669 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $44,394,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $29,273,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at $23,319,000.

NYSE AJRD opened at $47.35 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

AJRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

