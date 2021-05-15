Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $618,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,009 shares of company stock worth $6,174,129 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

