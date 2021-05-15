Compass Group’s (CPG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,288.53 ($16.83).

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,540 ($20.12) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,550.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,439.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,023.55 ($13.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company has a market cap of £27.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 192.50.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

