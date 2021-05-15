Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential downside of 30.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.50.

PEY stock opened at C$5.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$953.36 million and a PE ratio of -26.76. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$1.63 and a 1 year high of C$6.57.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$116.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Davis purchased 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$898,480.18. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$62,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,239.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

