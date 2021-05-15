Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,600 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on Diageo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,405.31 ($44.49).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,353.50 ($43.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £78.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 31.26 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,175.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,984.58.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders purchased a total of 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288 over the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.