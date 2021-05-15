ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,393 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.93.

Shares of ON stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

