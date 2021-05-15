Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,638,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after purchasing an additional 488,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 187,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,693,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,563,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,877,000 after purchasing an additional 198,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,101,492. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FR opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

