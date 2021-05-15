Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.56.

TSE:INE opened at C$19.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.76 and a 1 year high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

