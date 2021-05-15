Comerica Bank Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,740 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,915,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.52.

NYSE TPR opened at $46.82 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

