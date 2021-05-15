Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,821,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83,766 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.28% of Voya Financial worth $165,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Motco lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 6,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.16. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.