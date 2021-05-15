Comerica Bank Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Ameris Bancorp worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABCB stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABCB. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

