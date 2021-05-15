Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ANF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $41.29 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.5% in the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 163,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $523,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.