Rent-A-Center, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $64.79. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

